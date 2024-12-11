Published 16:18 IST, December 11th 2024
T20I Rankings: Babar Azam Drops to No. 7 After Equalling Virat Kohli's Undesirable Feat
Former Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, once regarded as best of the generation, is going through a rough patch as he registered a four-ball duck vs South Africa.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Former Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, once regarded as best of the generation, is going through a rough patch as he registered a four-ball duck vs South Africa. This is surprising because some time back he was the only batter inside the Top 5 in all formats. But, his form has been a little under par recently and that is the reason of the dip in his rankings. Spotlight was on Babar as he was making a comeback to the T20I set-up after being rested for the tour of Zimbabwe. Kwena Maphaka got the priced scalp of Babar.
BABAR EQUALS KOHLI'S UNWANTED FEAT
Following the duck in the opening T20I, Babar equalled Virat Kohli 's unwanted record. It was Babar's seventh duck in the format and that is exactly the number of no scores Kohli has in the format. For the unversed, Kohli has already retired from T20Is.
Australia's Travis Head is currently the No. 1 batter in the world in T20Is. England's Phil Salt with 829 points finds the second spot. India's Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav occupy the third and the fourth spot. And finally, England's Jos Buttller finds himself at the No. 5 spot in the rankings.
‘Lot of positives’ - Rizwan
“Lot of positives. The innings from Miller and Linde took the momentum away from us. The counterattack from Miller took the momentum as we had started well by picking early wickets. The spinners bowled very well, they used the pitch and conditions well. There are a lot of positives and hopefully we do well in the next match,” Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan said at the post-match presentation after losing the match by 11 runs.
Updated 17:29 IST, December 11th 2024