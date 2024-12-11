T20I Rankings: Babar Azam Drops to No. 7 After Equalling Virat Kohli's Undesirable Feat

Former Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, once regarded as best of the generation, is going through a rough patch as he registered a four-ball duck vs South Africa. This is surprising because some time back he was the only batter inside the Top 5 in all formats. But, his form has been a little under par recently and that is the reason of the dip in his rankings. Spotlight was on Babar as he was making a comeback to the T20I set-up after being rested for the tour of Zimbabwe. Kwena Maphaka got the priced scalp of Babar.

ALSO READ: Harry Brook Takes the Crown from Joe Root in Latest Test Batter Rankings

BABAR EQUALS KOHLI'S UNWANTED FEAT

Following the duck in the opening T20I, Babar equalled Virat Kohli 's unwanted record. It was Babar's seventh duck in the format and that is exactly the number of no scores Kohli has in the format. For the unversed, Kohli has already retired from T20Is.

Australia's Travis Head is currently the No. 1 batter in the world in T20Is. England's Phil Salt with 829 points finds the second spot. India's Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav occupy the third and the fourth spot. And finally, England's Jos Buttller finds himself at the No. 5 spot in the rankings.

ALSO READ: David Warner Highlights Pressure on Australia Ahead of 3rd Test vs IND

‘Lot of positives’ - Rizwan