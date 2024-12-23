Team India's Rohit Sharma Conundrum Continues, Star Batter Under Huge Pressure To Fire In The IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is currently Australia bound, playing the IND vs AUS Test series. The ongoing edition of the BGT spans across five Test matches and the three of them are already done and dusted. The India vs Australia Test series is evenly poised as of now, thanks to the persistent rains at the Gabba that allowed both the teams to get away without even having to think about a loss. The series has also heated up due to the scuffle between the Australian media and few of the Indian players.

But like it or not, the question still remains around Rohit Sharma's future in the sport. Many believe that the writing on the wall is too big for Rohit Sharma to read that his time his up, but this is not how champion players let their guard down. Rohit still has a shot at redemption, four innings and two more Test matches to be precise. Maybe these two Test matches will decide skipper Sharma's fate and his association with the game as an active international player.

Lazy Elegance Comes Back To Haunt Rohit

Rohit Sharma, from the initial days of his career has been highly praised due to the amount time which he has while facing absolute rockets from legendary pacers. Rohit Sharma's lazy elegance has been acknowledged and appreciated by all the cricket experts around the globe. A batsman as accomplished and legendary as Virat Kohli also acknowledged the amount of talent Sharma possesses with the bat in his hands, but maybe it is the lazy elegance that has come back to haunt him.

Rohit Sharma refuses a run in the IND vs AUS 4th Test match in Gabba | Image: AP

ALSO READ | After A Narrow Escape At The Gabba, More Problems In Store for India Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Match

Rohit Sharma was never a batter who liked to belt bowlers from the word go, but something in him changed after the 2023 ODI World Cup, where his selfless approach was appreciated by many fans and experts. White ball and red ball games are two different beasts altogether and maybe a change in approach in the white ball game has affected Rohit's Test match batting.

Rohit Sharma looks on, waiting for his turn to bat during the IND vs AUS 4th Test match at the Gabba | Image: AP

Sharma, after being promoted as an opener in the red ball format in 2019, averaged 56.95 till October 2023. Interestingly, after the culmination of the ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma's form has seen a huge downslide and is currently averaging 18.50. Rohit seems to be struggling against his biggest strength which has now turned into a weakness whatsoever.

Rohit Sharma's Time Might Be Up If India Don't Qualify for WTC Finals

A dejected Rohit Sharma walks away after being dismissed during the IND vs AUS 2nd Test | Image: AP