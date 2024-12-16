'The Beats Will Continue To Echo': Sachin Tendulkar Mourns Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain's Loss

Sachin Tendulkar, India's biggest cricketing superstar, who is also known as the 'God of Cricket' has expressed his deep sorrow over Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain's demise. Sachin Tendulkar and Hussain's association goes long back in time and both of them had mutual respect and admiration for each other. Tabla Maestro, Hussain had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was later shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) once his condition started to deteriorate.

Tendulkar Pens Down Emotional Note For Music Maestro

back in January 2011, just months before Team India's second ODI World Cup win, Sachin Tendulkar had shared the stage with the legendary Tabla player and the both of them showcased their musical talents together. After Zakir Hussain passed away, the 'God of Cricket' took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned down an emotional note for him.

Zakir Hussain: A Life Incapsulating Many Beats

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He was 73. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come," the statement read.

In his career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

Starting early at the age of seven, he went on to collaborate with virtually all of India’s iconic performers, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan and Shivkumar Sharma in his career. His groundbreaking work with Western musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart, and George Harrison brought Indian classical music to an international audience, cementing his status as a global cultural ambassador.