'Glad I'm Not A Selector': Travis Head Backs Young AUS Star To Open Who Left Sri Lanka Series Midway To Play Sheffield Shield

Some of Australia's best cricket players are now playing against the Lankan Lions in Galle to solidify their position as the WTC Champions as the country is enmeshed in Test cricket action in Sri Lanka. Australia will face South Africa in the WTC Championship Final after securing a spot. Travis Head shares his thoughts on the opening combination for the WTC Final ahead of the highly anticipated summit match at the Lord's Cricket Ground. He has backed up a young Australian star to open for Cricket Australia in Tests.

Travis Head Supports Benched AUS Star To Open For Australia

Australia opener Travis Head has backed up Sam Konstas to back in the Test cricket fold for Australia and is fine to let go of his opening spot for him. He also quipped on not being a selector as he would have had a headache while figuring out the combination, given that Josh Inglis is in good form and Cameron Green is also expected to be back in the fold.

"Most likely I'd go back in the middle order and Sam would open. But I'm glad I'm not a selector. Josh has had an amazing start, the guys are playing well, Greeny's going to be fit. So it's going to be hard to fit [them all] in. I think that's what we want. We want an Australian cricket team that's tough to get in.

Sam Konstas during Day 2 of the fourth Test match against India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

"I think that's all we've ever known is players that are unlucky and players that are in the team and expecting good performances. And that's where the pressure comes [from], it's trying to hold your spot every Test, knowing that there's people behind you. We're in a strong position. It's better having seven or eight batters talked about than three or four," Travis Head said while speaking to the reporters in Galle.

Sam Konstas Returns To Australia To Play In Sheffield Shield After Being Benched

Sam Konstas is returning home from Australia's tour of Sri Lanka to play in New South Wales' upcoming Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at the Gabba after being benched in the opening Test match.

As per reports, the decision was made to send Konstas back after it became apparent that the 19-year-old batsman would not be selected for the second Test match against Sri Lanka. After Australia's training session on Tuesday, Konstas went back to the hotel and began preparing his luggage for his return trip.