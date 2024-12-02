Search icon
Published 18:04 IST, December 2nd 2024

UAE Ready To Host India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Match Amid Hybrid Model Talks

The hybrid model being discussed could potentially see the Champions Trophy being held across multiple countries, with the UAE being one of the potential hosts.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Image: AP

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its willingness to host the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, amidst discussions around a hybrid model for the tournament. UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, confidently stated, "Why wouldn't we? We have always hosted such games. We will continue to host such games. The UAE is open for business and open for sports."

UAE offers to host India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match

Also Read: 'Rishabh Did Dramebaazi': LSG Owner Sparks Captaincy Debate, Offers Reason Over Pant's Historic Bid

The hybrid model being discussed could potentially see the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being held across multiple countries, with the UAE being one of the potential hosts. The BCCI has reportedly refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing security concerns. Pakistan is scheduled to host the event in March next year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the other hand, wants India to come for the tournament and has allegedly refused to accept the hybrid model proposed by the ICC. 

However, media reports have emerged suggesting that Pakistan has agreed for Indian matches to be held at a neutral venue but on the condition that the arrangement be called something else rather than a hybrid model. The final decision on the matter is yet to come but it is highly likely that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan. 

Also Read: 'Put Some Extra Effort': Harbhajan Shares Crucial Tip-offs To India For Their Next Test In Adelaide

Updated 18:04 IST, December 2nd 2024

