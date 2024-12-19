Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:41 IST, December 19th 2024

Under-Pressure Mohsin Naqvi Claims 'PCB is Fully Ready to Host ICC CT 25'

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a tall claim amid the PCB-BCCI standoff over ICC Champions Trophy schedule.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohsin Naqvi and The Champions Trophy | Image: X/@TheRealPCB

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a tall claim amid the PCB-BCCI standoff over ICC Champions Trophy schedule. Under-pressure Naqvi had all along maintained that the PCB will not agree to the ‘hybrid’ model, but as per multiple reports it is believed that the Pakistan board has agreed to allowing India play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai - a final confirmation is still awaited. With time running out and the official schedule not yet out, the future of the marquee event is in jeopardy. And amid all of this, Naqvi is making all kinds of statements. During the 76th meeting of the Board of Governors recently in a hotel in Islamabad, Naqvi claimed that Pakistan is fully ready to host the Champions Trophy. 

ALSO READ: PCB Chief Invites Saudi Counterpart to Watch CT 25 Matches in Pakistan

WHAT WAS DISCUSSED AT THE MEET?

In fact, the Baord of Governers were briefed on the latest development regarding hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The members lauded Chairman PCB’s firm stance regarding hosting the showpiece ICC event at home and showed their confidence on him. But, was his stance actually firm? If it was firm, he would not have accepted the ‘hybrid’ model in the first place. 

ALSO READ: ICC CT 25 Official Schedule to be Announced TODAY - REPORT

The members were also briefed on the stadia upgradation taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for the upcoming mega event and the members expressed their satisfaction on the upgradation work. 

Also, the members expressed their delight on the ongoing Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Earlier this year, the PCB hosted a successful Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad.

 

 

 

Updated 14:01 IST, December 19th 2024

Champions Trophy Pakistan

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.