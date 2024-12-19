Under-Pressure Mohsin Naqvi Claims 'PCB is Fully Ready to Host ICC CT 25'

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a tall claim amid the PCB-BCCI standoff over ICC Champions Trophy schedule. Under-pressure Naqvi had all along maintained that the PCB will not agree to the ‘hybrid’ model, but as per multiple reports it is believed that the Pakistan board has agreed to allowing India play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai - a final confirmation is still awaited. With time running out and the official schedule not yet out, the future of the marquee event is in jeopardy. And amid all of this, Naqvi is making all kinds of statements. During the 76th meeting of the Board of Governors recently in a hotel in Islamabad, Naqvi claimed that Pakistan is fully ready to host the Champions Trophy.

WHAT WAS DISCUSSED AT THE MEET?

In fact, the Baord of Governers were briefed on the latest development regarding hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The members lauded Chairman PCB’s firm stance regarding hosting the showpiece ICC event at home and showed their confidence on him. But, was his stance actually firm? If it was firm, he would not have accepted the ‘hybrid’ model in the first place.

The members were also briefed on the stadia upgradation taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for the upcoming mega event and the members expressed their satisfaction on the upgradation work.