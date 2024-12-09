Updated WTC Standings: South Africa Rises To The Summit After Clean Sweep vs SL, AUS & IND Follow On

With 2025 just days away, the race to the final of the World Test Championship has intensified, with teams vying for the coveted mace. Australia, the defending champions are currently battling India at the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the top spots and compete at Lord's for the final. However, a new team has emerged and took over the top spot after South Africa's brilliance against Sri Lanka altered the WTC Standings.

South Africa Secure P1 At WTC Standings, Australia & India Follow On As Race Intensifies

Amid the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, after Australia defeated Team India in the Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, the race for the World Test Championship underwent a massive pivot. A new contender has emerged for the WTC Final at the Lord's Cricket Ground as South Africa has gained the top spot in the World Test Championship Standings. The Temba Bavuma-led Proteas Men have soared to the number one spot in the points table after gaining a clean sweep by 2-0 against Sri Lanka. South Africa has pushed down India and Australia, who were at the number one and two spots. Amid the ongoing race between the Men in Blue and the Aussies, SA sprang out of nowhere to claim P1 in the race to the WTC mace.

On the final morning of the second cricket test at St George's Park, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 109 runs, and on Monday, they won the series 2-0. With two more home tests against Pakistan scheduled to begin on December 26, the Proteas Men also solidified their hopes of making it to their first World Test Championship final by taking the lead in the rankings.

Team India & Australia Continue The Battle Of Supremacy With WTC Final On The Line