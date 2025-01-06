'He Has Been Something Else': Usman Khawaja Speaks Out On The Struggles Of Facing Jasprit Bumrah During BGT

Australia has successfully brought the Border Gavaskar Trophy back home after a wait of a decade. The hosts secured a 3-1 lead against Team India, who showcased temperament and fought till the end to gain an edge. The Aussies looked dominant throughout the series, but there was one man who troubled the Aussie batters in several instances. Team India's vice-captain, Jasprit Bumrah, was the hosts' biggest thorn in the BGT series, and Usman Khawaja admits that it is a fact.

Usman Khawaja Reveals The Challenges Of Facing Jasprit Bumrah

Australian batter Usman Khawaja applauded Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He also compared the Indian pacer from 2018 to him in 2024, praising his outstanding performance last year. Khawaja admitted that it was tough to work against him, as the top-order batter could only score 33 runs off 112 deliveries against Bumrah.

"I was just getting Bumrah'd. It was tough work. I have to face this guy with the new ball every single time. You never want to see anyone injured and it's a shame he was, but thank god for us. Today would've been an absolute nightmare facing him on that wicket. As soon as we didn't see him out there we thought, 'alright, we've got a chance here'. He's the toughest bowler I've ever faced. And I have faced him in 2018. he got me out once, he was alright, he was good, but he has been something else this year. He has got his tail up," Khawaja said during an interview with ABC Sport.

Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during play on the day four of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Khawaja Reveals How Stands Out From The Other Indian Bowlers

Usman Khawaja also opened up about how Jasprit Bumrah was a standout among the other bowlers on the Indian cricket team. The Aussie batter is particularly relieved that he does not have to face Bumrah again.