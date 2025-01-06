Published 22:07 IST, January 6th 2025
'He Has Been Something Else': Usman Khawaja Speaks Out On The Struggles Of Facing Jasprit Bumrah During BGT
Australia batter Usman Khawaja open up on how difficult it was to face Jasprit Bumrah throughout the Border Gavaskar Trophy series while Down Under.
Australia has successfully brought the Border Gavaskar Trophy back home after a wait of a decade. The hosts secured a 3-1 lead against Team India, who showcased temperament and fought till the end to gain an edge. The Aussies looked dominant throughout the series, but there was one man who troubled the Aussie batters in several instances. Team India's vice-captain, Jasprit Bumrah, was the hosts' biggest thorn in the BGT series, and Usman Khawaja admits that it is a fact.
Usman Khawaja Reveals The Challenges Of Facing Jasprit Bumrah
Australian batter Usman Khawaja applauded Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He also compared the Indian pacer from 2018 to him in 2024, praising his outstanding performance last year. Khawaja admitted that it was tough to work against him, as the top-order batter could only score 33 runs off 112 deliveries against Bumrah.
"I was just getting Bumrah'd. It was tough work. I have to face this guy with the new ball every single time. You never want to see anyone injured and it's a shame he was, but thank god for us. Today would've been an absolute nightmare facing him on that wicket. As soon as we didn't see him out there we thought, 'alright, we've got a chance here'. He's the toughest bowler I've ever faced. And I have faced him in 2018. he got me out once, he was alright, he was good, but he has been something else this year. He has got his tail up," Khawaja said during an interview with ABC Sport.
Khawaja Reveals How Stands Out From The Other Indian Bowlers
Usman Khawaja also opened up about how Jasprit Bumrah was a standout among the other bowlers on the Indian cricket team. The Aussie batter is particularly relieved that he does not have to face Bumrah again.
"The wickets have definitely helped him (Bumrah). He is six years more mature. He understands his skills, who he is bowling to. He has different plans for everyone. I always felt like no matter how good a bowler is, I can always get something to score runs, but I did not get anything at all from him. He's just so hard. I don't have to face him again, thank god," he concluded.
