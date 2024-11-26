Vaibhav Suryavanshi Isn't 13? Youngest IPL Signing's Father Reacts on Age Fraud Allegations

Once young Vaibhav Suryavanshi was lapped up by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction, there have been talks over his age. He was lapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore and that made him the youngest signing ever in the history of the cash-rich league. The 13-year-old hailing from Bihar will now be trained under the watchful eyes of the legend Rahul Dravid. He was acquired by Rajasthan Royals after an aggressive bid by Delhi Capitals . Vaibhav is no stranger to being in the spotlight as a 13-year-old. In the past, he had become the youngest batter (13 years, 288 days) to register an international century. He had achieved the feat after scoring 104 off 62 balls in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai.