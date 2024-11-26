Published 10:50 IST, November 26th 2024
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Isn't 13? Youngest IPL Signing's Father Reacts on Age Fraud Allegations
Once young Vaibhav Suryavanshi was lapped up by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction, there have been talks over his age.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Once young Vaibhav Suryavanshi was lapped up by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction, there have been talks over his age. He was lapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore and that made him the youngest signing ever in the history of the cash-rich league. The 13-year-old hailing from Bihar will now be trained under the watchful eyes of the legend Rahul Dravid. He was acquired by Rajasthan Royals after an aggressive bid by Delhi Capitals . Vaibhav is no stranger to being in the spotlight as a 13-year-old. In the past, he had become the youngest batter (13 years, 288 days) to register an international century. He had achieved the feat after scoring 104 off 62 balls in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai.
'We don't fear anyone'
Despite his growing fame, he has often been criticised for age fraud and his father reacted to it recently after the IPL contract. Talking about the age fraud allegations, the 13-year-old's father Sanjiv Suryavanshi told news agency PTI, "When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for a BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test."
‘Bituwa ne 3 chakka mara’
"Rajasthan Royals had called him for trials in Nagpur. Vikram Rathour sir (batting coach) gave a match situation where he had to score 17 in an over. Bituwa ne 3 chakka mara. Trials mein aat chakka aur char chauwaa mara (He smashed three sixes. At trials, he hit eight sixes and four fours)," said Sanjiv.
Vaibhav's story is intriguing and experts believe he has a long career in cricket.
Updated 17:12 IST, November 26th 2024