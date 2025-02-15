Veteran Spinner Conveys Bold Take On England, Says India Series Sweep 'Big Dent To Their Confidence' Before Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025: Veteran Indian spin bowler R Ashwin spoke boldly over England's recent defeat against Team India, which happened right before the ICC Champions Trophy. The recently retired cricketer claimed that the ODI series loss would put a dent in their morale. Ashwin also slammed opener Ben Duckett, whose uncanny remarks regarding their performance in the ODI series received criticism from the veterans and pundits.

R Ashwin Gets Candid On England's Series Loss, Also Weighs In On Ben Duckett's Controversial Remarks

England has failed to gain any momentum they expected to have after locking horns against India. The Rohit Sharma-led side steamrolled through the visiting side, gaining a 3-0 series sweep. With the Champions Trophy approaching rapidly, England Cricket has failed to showcase any promising outcome. Veteran Indian cricketer R Ashwin issued a staggering claim on ENG's poor form against Team India. He also tore into Ben Duckett's statement.

“No matter what Ben Duckett says, but going into the Champions Trophy This series loss will create a big dent to their confidence. Ben Duckett has said similar things in the past too, saying Yashasvi Jaiswal has learnt playing aggressive cricket from England’s bazball style. I know Ben Duckett and his penchant for humour.. but this was no joke, and it is like you are hiding your failures behind a humour.

Ben Duckett and Joe Root run between the wickets to score during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

“Your 2023 ODI WC were pretty bad as well. It isn’t like they are in a bad form over 2-3 months. It has been the case for four years now. Despite having such a talented group they are not able to justify their potential,” Ashwin said during the 'Ash Ki Baat' show in one of his videos on YouTube.

England's Batting Has Been A Huge Concern

England's white-ball tour against India has been an underwhelming affair. The ODI series, in particular, flagged several problems in the team's play before heading into the Champions Trophy 2025. The Three Lions have not been a dominant force in the ODIs, and as Ashwin pointed out, their poor streak has remained from the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Despite having a few big hitters who give the team some hope, England could not play up in batting. Their bowling has showcased some significant positives, but both sides need to be in sync to compete in the marquee ICC tournament.