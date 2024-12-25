Vinod Kambli to Get Financial Assistance of Rs 5 Lakh From THIS Political Party

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was admitted in a hospital in Pune last week after his health deteriorated suddenly. He is currently in Aakriti hospital in Thane under the supervision of doctors. While much speculation is being made over Kambli's health, Shiv Sena has stepped up and pledged to help the former cricketer financially. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde 's OSD, Mangesh Chivate assured Rs 5 lakh. Chivate also met Kambli and assured him that the party will fully support him. Kambli will receive the amount from the Shrikant Shinde Foundation. The money would be given out next week as per reports. Chivate also assured Kambli that Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant would visit his house soon to meet.

On Tuesday, doctors treating Kambli claimed that although he had a fever on Tuesday and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Thane district, his condition was stable.

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED & WHAT DOCTORS SAY

Meanwhile, Kambli (52) is responding to the treatment for urinary tract infections for which he was admitted, Dr Vivek Trivedi told PTI.

Trivedi is heading the medical team that is supervising the former cricketer's health.

Doctors were planning to do an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) on the former India batter, but since he has developed a fever, a decision on the non-invasive medical procedure will be taken later, he said.

The MRI procedure has been necessitated after a series of medical examinations conducted earlier revealed clots in his brain, Trivedi said.

Kambli is likely to be shifted out of the ICU within a day or two and discharged after about four days, he said.