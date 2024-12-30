Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Let India Down In 2024, Numbers Depict Poor Run In Ongoing World Test Championship Cycle

World Test Championship 2025: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two greats of Indian cricket are under the scanner for their performances in the longest format of the game. From holding the T20 World Cup back in June to losing the plot entirely in Test cricket, Virat Kohli's legacy and Rohit Sharma's career are currently under threat and maybe their career is coming to a close. Australia defeated India by 184 runs in Melbourne, but it was again Rohit and Virat, who failed to do, what they used to do best, play like champions and stamp their authority on the opposition.

It is not just about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but also about the prestigious World Test Championship mace that is drifting away from India, slowly, but steadily. Rohit and Virat are the most experienced batters who are in the Indian squad, but their performances have just been opposite. Things are even worse for Rohit Sharma whose strategic calls and leadership are under the scanner. Rohit Sharma hasn't even touched the 50-run mark even once in the series, and this raises severe questions on him and his batting in recent times. Here's how both the stalwart have fared in 2024.

Rohit Sharma's Tragic Show In 2024

Things have suddenly started to go downhill for Rohit Sharma who finds himself in hot waters over his form and leadership skills. Rohit Sharma, undoubtedly is in the last phase of his career and there are no doubts about it. Rohit had retired from the T20 format earlier this year to make way for youngsters.

Rohit Sharma in Tests in 2024 | Image: AP

The Indian skipper's dismal show in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has put his future in danger and calls of retirement around him only keep on getting stronger and louder. India's next Test series is against England that will be played in June 2025 and while looking at things right now, Rohit Sharma might not be a part of the Indian team that boards the flight for U.K next year.

Virat Kohli's Sad Love Story With 5th Stump Ball

The Virat Kohli situation keeps on getting worse with every passing day. Virat did start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a thumping century in Perth, but since then his bat has refused to do the talking. What has been more baffling is the fact that he has been dismissed in the same manner in previous few innings.

Virat Kohli in Tests in 2024 | Image: AP

