ICC Nominates Jasprit Bumrah For 'Test Cricketer of the Year' Award After Stellar Show In Ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India's bowling icon Jasprit Bumrah has been shortlisted as one of the nominees for the prestigious ICC Test Cricketer Of The Year award. Bumrah has been the saviour for India in all formats with the ball and he is displaying the same in the currently ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. Jasprit Bumrah has so far taken 71 test wickets in 2024 which is the most by an bowler.

India's peerless fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday nominated for the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award along with England's prolific scorer Joe Root.

Another English batter Harry Brook and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis also featured in the list.

Bumrah has been the best bowler in Test cricket in 2024 with 71 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 14.92 and a strike rate of 30.16, the best figures for any bowler in the traditional format.

The right-arm pacer has also been the best bowler in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 30 wickets in a mere four Tests Down Under.

"Having returned to the Test arena following his recovery from a recurring back injury in 2023, Bumrah dominated the bowling charts in 2024. Featuring across 13 Tests in the calendar year, Bumrah delivered his best-ever annual tally — 71 wickets — finishing the year with more Test wickets than any of his counterparts," the ICC said on its website.

"Be it the pace-conducive conditions in South Africa and Australia, or tougher conditions for quicks at home, Bumrah was equally impressive through the year. However, it was on India's tour of Australia that the pace spearhead produced his magnum opus," it added.

The ICC rated Bumrah's match-defining spells at Perth, to guide India to a 295-run win, among his most memorable performances.