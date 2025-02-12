Virat Kohli Breaks Yet Another Sachin Tendulkar Record, Star Batter Shows Glimpses Of Getting His Form Back Ahead Of CT 2025

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy , Virat Kohli 's return to form will be a massive boost for the Indian Cricket Team. The 36-year-old showed glimpses of his brilliance during his 55-ball 52 knock against England in the 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Tendulkar Record In IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

The 36-year-old registered another record as he became the fastest batsman to score 16000 runs in Asia and has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar who held the record earlier. Sachin took 353 innings to reach the milestone while Virat needed just 340 innings to get past his idol in style. Virat has also now accumulated the most runs against England. Sachin finished with 3990 runs in his kitty and Virat has now amassed 4036 runs against the Three Lions across the formats.

Fastest to reach 16000 runs in Asia

Virat Kohli*: 340 Innings

353 Innings Kumar Sangakkara: 360 Innings

360 Innings Mahela Jayawardene: 401 Innings

Virat Kohli's Form Will Be Of Paramount Importance For India

The former Indian batter had struggled for runs in the red ball format but his ability in the limited over format still stands to be the very best as things stand. Virat missed the first ODI due to a knee problem and got out cheaply in the 2nd ODI. He failed to pit up a big score in the third ODI but will be quite happy with his performance.

India will open their Champions Trophy campaign with a match against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai. Following the dismal performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian team will be eager to showcase their determination on this event. India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 under the guidance of MS Dhoni and haven't tasted success in this tournament.