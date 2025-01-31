Virat Kohli Closes Eyes In Despair After Skipper Ayush Badoni's Shocking Dismissal At 99 During Ranji Trophy

Delhi looked to be in trouble after its openers Arpit Rana and Sanat Sangwan perished against the Railways' bowling attack rather early. Fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium were in for a treat as Virat Kohli had come out to bat on Day 2, but he failed to last long after Himanshu Sangwan scalped his wicket and dismissed him for six runs. Delhi had hopes over skipper Ayush Badoni, whose performance was a standout as he was spot-on and was on a run-scoring spree. Badoni slipped out from reaching a century after he was dismissed at 99 runs. Even Virat Kohli could not believe it and he closed his eyes in despair.

Virat Kohli Reacts To Ayush Badoni's Dismissal At 99

Ayush Badoni missed out on the chance of scoring a ton in the Ranji Trophy competition after he was dismissed at 99. The Delhi skipper tried to take KV Sharma's delivery in the serial route, but it could not soar past the boundary line and instead fell into Kunal Yadav's hands. Delhi's biggest hope crashed out at 99 runs, eliciting reactions from the fans as well as the dugout.

In a viral video circling around social media, Virat Kohli looked dejected over Ayush Badoni's dismissal as the TV cameras were at him. Coach Sarandeep Singh also looked upset over Ayush losing his wicket. The skipper walked back in a dejected manner.

Ayush Badoni Gives Delhi A Major Push vs Railways

Speaking of the match-up, Delhi began day two at 411/1 and gained a lead over the Railways by the end of play. Ayush Badoni's strong showcase allowed Delhi to gain momentum in the play as he forged a crucial 133-run stand with Sumit Mathur. The Delhi skipper put some pressure on the Railways' bowlers, but they played fearless cricket and took some crucial scalps of Virat Kohli and Badoni.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Virat Kohli emerged in the middle and hit a straight boundary while standing outside the crease. The fans' happiness was short-lived, though, as he attempted a wide drive off Himanshu Sangwan's delivery but missed the ball entirely, uprooting his off-stump.