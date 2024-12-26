'We Don't Like Seeing That': Virat Kohli Faces Backlash Following Altercation With Sam Konstas On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Test

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas' altercation on the first day of the fourth Border Gavaskar Test has been making headlines. Sam Konstas made his debut for Australia in the fourth test which is taking place at the MCG on Boxing Day. Sam Konstas was breathing fire down the throats of the Indian bowlers. Early on during the first day, Virat Kohli walked towards the 19 year old Sam Konstas and bumped shoulders with him. This was followed by a heated exchange of words between the two players.

Virat Kohli Faces Backlash Following Sam Konstas Incident

Following the incident, Virat Kohli faced massive backlash from several big names in the cricketing world.

Former players Justin Langer, Michael Vaughan, and umpire Simon Taufel also felt Kohli was at fault.

"We don't like seeing that in any cricket," Langer, the former Australia coach, said during commentary for the Seven Network.

"There'll be plenty said about this." The incident happened after the 19-year-old Konstas had left India in a state of shock with his sensational stroke-play, taking down Bumrah, on his way to a 65-ball 60.

"Virat Kohli is such an experienced pro, being wound up by a 19 [year old]," Former England Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

"It's Virat that walks into Sam." Taufel, a five-time umpire of the year, too felt it was Kohli who got into Konstas' line.

"It shows Virat Kohli actually changing his line to get into the personal space of Sam Konstas," Taufel said while commenting on the Seven Network.

Australian Media Go After Kohli Following Altercation

"My suggestion would be they'll be looking at that seriously and likely do something about that now." Kohli was later fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Australian skipper Ricky Ponting and former India coach Ravi Shastri also blamed Kohli for instigating the exchange.

Oz media feels Kohli got away lightly, Australian media seemed not too happy by ICC's minor sanction on Kohli.

"Virat Kohli is free to play in the Sydney Test after avoiding a suspension for his physical altercation with Australia’s boy wonder Sam Konstas during a dramatic start to the Boxing Day Test," wrote Sydney Morning Herald.

Foxsports' headline read: "‘Completely acted wrong’: Kohli shock as star avoids ban for ‘ridiculous’ clash with Aussie teen."