Virat Kohli's Former RCB Teammate And Coach Accuse Him Of Tarnishing His Image With Unnecessary Antics During BGT 2024

Virat Kohli has been finding himself embroiled in new controversies every single day. His performance with the bat has been dismal lately and he has found it tough to replicate his own heroics. Virat scored a stellar ton at the Optus Stadium, Perth in the series opener, but after that, his bat just went silent and he couldn't do much about it. The mode of his dismissals has been much more shocking than his troubled form. Virat had been dismissed nine times in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and he fell to the fifth stump ball on eight occasions.

The former Indian skipper, who had slowly let go off his aggressive on-field nature shocked everybody with his brash tactics in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Kohli received a lot a flak for shoulder-nudging Australia youngster Sam Konstas on his debut Test match. On the final day of the series, Kohli mocked the Australian crowd too making gestures about the 'Sandpapergate' incident that took place in 2018.

Aaron Finch And Simon Katich Slam Virat Kohli

Kohli's recent antics haven't gone down too well with former Australia cricketers Simon Katich and Aaron Finch. Katich and Finch had been associated closely with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the past. Finch was Kohli's teammate in PCB, whereas Katich was a part of the coaching staff between 2019-21. 'The bump, that was above and beyond anything I've seen on a field, and then the sandpaper, unnecessary. But overall, I think he was trying to find something to ignite a fire in himself, but just wasn't up to it', said Finch

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting Reviews The Downturn In Virat Kohli’s Career In Test Cricket

Katich was even more severe with his criticism of Virat Kohli and he went to the extent of saying that the former India skipper is tarnishing his image. 'I think you have to question what sort of headspace he's been in on this tour to be doing that, making physical contact in Melbourne and then even the other unsavoury incident in Sydney with the sandpaper reference there with the pockets. It's old news so in a way I think he's tarnished his reputation somewhat on this tour, on and off the field', said Simon

Virat Kohli's Dismal Border-Gavaskar Trophy Outing