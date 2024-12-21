Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Virat Kohli Gets In The Groove With The Bat With Intense Net Sessions Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Match

Published 20:22 IST, December 21st 2024

Virat Kohli Gets In The Groove With The Bat With Intense Net Sessions Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Match

As Team India prepares for the Boxing Day Test Match in Melbourne, Team India's superstar cricketer Virat Kohli was seen honing his skills in the training nets.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

The Border Gavaskar Trophy has reached an interesting point after Team India and Australia engaged in thrilling action while Down Under. After three entertaining red-ball contests, the final two test matches are expected to emerge as bangers as they could determine the victor of the series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the third test in Brisbane ended up in a draw. The upcoming Boxing Day Test match is expected to be a firecracker for the fans, and Team India star Virat Kohli has begun taking up some practice ahead of the crucial match-up.  

Virat Kohli Gets Back to Batting Basics as He Prepares for Boxing Day Match

In preparation for the upcoming Boxing Day test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India has begun training for the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the series has reached a critical stage. Some of the team's top stars have begun preparations for the forthcoming test match. Virat Kohli has also made sure to hone his skills for the upcoming match-up.

In a video shared by Star Sports on 'X' [Formerly known as Twitter], Virat Kohli was seen all padded up and facing some throwdowns from the bowlers in Melbourne. He also faced some deliveries from the bowlers. While he left some deliveries, he managed to effectively hit some shots.

Also Read: 'Hard To Contain Him': Ex-India Coach Heaps Laurels On Travis Head's Impeccable Form In BGT Tests

India Skipper Rohit Sharma Also Face Off Throwdowns In The Nets

While Virat Kohli managed to get in the groove, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was also seen facing some throwdowns in the training nets. He also delivered some big shots while training up.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have undergone a severe dip in form, as they have failed to meet expectations in the game during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. While Kohli showed flair in the Perth Test, he failed to score in the next two matches. Rohit, who joined the India camp in the second test match, also could not perform while being a part of the middle order. It is yet to be seen if the veteran duo get their form back in the game.

Following India's draw with Australia in the Brisbane Test, all eyes are on the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.  

Also Read: Shastri Backs India For Celebrating After Avoiding Follow-On, Says Celebration 'Fully Justified'

Updated 20:22 IST, December 21st 2024

Recommended

India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News
KL Rahul Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Critical Boxing Day Test Match
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.