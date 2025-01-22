Virat Kohli Reluctant To Play Ranji Trophy But Not The IPL, High Time The BCCI Owns Up For Ex-India Skipper's Poor Form

The India national cricket team suffered a heartbreaking 3-1 loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the major thing which irked the fans was the non-performance of senior players such as Virat Kohli. The latter managed to score just 190 runs from five games in which the main reason behind his wicket in eight of the nine innings was the same. Kohli kept on getting dismissed while trying to play the fourth and fifth stump channel deliveries and handed over easy catches to either the wicket-keeper or the fielder stationed at the first slip.

However, this isn't the first time that Virat Kohli has been facing the same problem. It has happened with him before as well when the duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad kept dismissing him for fun when he was at the top of his career back in 2014. Kohli managed to score just 139 runs from five games at a dismal average of under 14. However, later Virat went on to work up on his technique with former Indian batter Pravin Amre, but right now, it looks that the same problem of 2014 has come back to haunt him.

Should The BCCI Be Held Accountable For Virat Kohli's ‘Fourth Stump’ Flaw?

Post India's BGT debacle, many senior players were directed by the BCCI to go back and play domestic cricket and improve their technique. The major question that arises is, why didn't the richest cricket board in India give such a directive to a senior player like Virat Kohli earlier? However, this is a debatable topic and the responsibility must be set by the team management besides the star Indian batter skipping domestic cricket for around 12 years.

Virat Kohli's Contributions To Indian Cricket