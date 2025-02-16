Virat Kohli's Ex-RCB Mate's SPECIAL Message For Pakistan's Babar Azam Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: 'Keep Scoring Runs'

We are less than a week away from the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and there is massive expectations from the host nation, Pakistan . For the unversed, Pakistan are also the defending champions of the Champions Trophy. The Men in Green won it back in 2017 and fans would be hoping that the Mohammed Rizwan-led side can repeat what Sarfaraz Ahmed's batch did. If Pakistan have to do well in the upcoming CT 25, their premier batter Babar Azam would have to fire. He has not been in the best of form and that is a concern for the side. But it seems like Babar has got just what the doctor ordered for - some much-needed advise. Virat Kohli 's ex-RCB mate AB De Villiers, who follows sub-continental cricket closely, gave Babar advise.

Claiming that Babar needs to just keep scoring runs, de Villiers said it is about focusing on getting the job done.

‘Focusing on getting the job done’ - ABD's Advise to Out-of-form Babar

"My message to Babar is simple: keep scoring runs," ABD said on his YouTube channel.

"Babar Azam is in good form; he just needs to keep doing what he's doing. He’s the fastest to 6,000 runs alongside Hashim Amla, so he must be doing something right," he said.

"For him, it’s about maintaining his rhythm and focusing on getting the job done. It’s another big tournament, and now that the pressure of captaincy is gone, he can let Rizwan handle that burden and support him, especially with the bat," he concluded.

CT 25 PREVIEW

After failing to perform in the T20 World Cup 2024, hosts Pakistan-led by new captain Mohammad Rizwan will play their tournament opener against New Zealand. The Men in Green will face arch-rivals India for their second league match. The defending champions will then face Bangladesh in their last league match on February 27.