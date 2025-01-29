Virat Kohli's Interaction With Childhood Friend's Son During Delhi's Practice Session Ahead of Ranji Game vs Railways

There was much buzz outside the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Wednesday as Virat Kohli was there training. The occasion is big as arguably the best batter of the generation was training with his state side after 12 years. Kohli is set to play a domestic game after 12 years and hence excitement was bound to be there. The crowd outside the Kotla was larger-than-usual. Some TV and YouTubers were also present which does not happen. But, it was a kid that stole the show. The kid was Kohli's childhood friend's son. Chavez Khan, a former Delhi cricketer who had played alongside Kohli, was there with his son. Chavez's eight-year-old son asked Kohli how to become a cricketer. The clip of the interaction is already going viral.

Spotlight would be on Kohli when Delhi lock horns with a formidable Railways unit.

Meanwhile, just like Rishabh Pant did in the last game against Saurashtra, legendary Kohli has politely declined to captain Delhi in their last Ranji Trophy home game against Railways as he wanted Ayush Badoni to continue leading the side.

"Virat was asked if he would like to captain but he has also said that he would like Ayush to continue leading the side," a DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The BCCI and domestic broadcasters JioCinema have decided to live-stream the match, given the immense fan interest sparked by Kohli's presence.

The general norm is BCCI has one premier match which is aired both on TV and streaming app and for this round it is Karnataka versus Haryana as the star attraction of that game is KL Rahul.