Virat Kohli SNUBBED Gautam Gambhir’s Request to Captain Team India After Rohit Sharma Stepped Down in 5th BGT Test - REPORT
Weeks after the disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle, more secrets seem to be spilling from the Team India dressing-room.
Weeks after the disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle, more and more secrets seem to be spilling from the Team India dressing-room. A fresh report on CricBlogger claims that India head coach Gautam Gambhir apparently approached Virat Kohli with a request ahead of the fifth and final Test in Sydney Cricket Ground after Rohit Sharma decided to rest himself for the game. The report also goes onto claim that Kohli declined the offer to lead the side for the crucial SCG Test. Team India were already trailing 2-1 ahead of the SCG game, but again, they had a chance to win at Sydney and level the prestigious BGT and retain it. Unfortunately that did not happen as Jasprit Bumrah went onto lead the side in the SCG Test. On the crucial third day of the game, Bumrah picked up an injury and could not take any further part in the game. Australia capped the series with a win at SCG, making the scoreline read 3-1.
Kohli, who is arguably the best batter of the modern generation, is currently on national duty. He would feature in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, reached Dubai on Saturday night. Even without Bumrah, Team India would be a force to reckon with given the sheer quality they possess in all departments.
For India, they would play their tournament opener against Bangladesh , before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the big-ticket clash of the Champions Trophy on February 23. And then, Team India play their final group-stage game against a formidable New Zealand side. Despite there being group-stage in CT 25, every game is crucial for each and every team. Even one loss could dampen the chances of a side making it to the knockout stage.
