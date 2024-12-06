Virat Kohli's Stump Mic Chatter Goes Viral, Former India Skipper Shoots Verbal Volleys At McSweeney

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: The Border-Gavaskar as always lives up to the hype as there is hardly any dull day of cricketing action. The second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Pink Ball Test match has turned out to be the same. India were under some serious pressure before the first match of the series, but they turned things on their heads and started the series on a thumping note. Australia too faced a heavy scrutiny, but come the Pink Ball Test match, they showed their prowess.

Adelaide has always been a happy hunting ground for the Aussies. Since 2012 they have lost only one match at the iconic venue, that too against India. As far as the Pink Ball Test matches are concerned, Australia have never lost a day and night Test match on this particular venue. India bundled out for 180 runs in their first innings of the Adelaide Test and Australia now trail only by 94 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Vintage Virat Kohli Sledges Nathan McSweeney

Virat Kohli slammed a stellar century in the final innings of the Perth Test match and showed glimpses of his return. While India had yet another collapse, Kohli was expected to rise up and deliver but he was outdone by a peach of delivery bowled by Mitchell Starc. Interestingly, when the Aussies came out to bat, Virat tried to get into Nathan McSweeney's head.

While Jasprit Bumrah was bowling, he did beat McSweeney's outside edge a couple of times. Kohli sensed the opportunity and ran straight in from the first slips saying that the young Australian opener had no clue about what Jasprit Bumrah was bowling.

Australia In Firm Control Of Adelaide Test