Virat Kohli's Stunning Record at Adelaide Oval a Stark Warning for Australia Ahead of 2nd BGT Test

Virat Kohli returned to old scoring ways with a swashbuckling century in Perth in the 1st Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024. The three-figure mark was his 30th in the Test format. It was a much-needed century from Kohli's bat, one that has allayed the pressure built following the disastrous series against New Zealand at home. Kohli's onslaught may continue in the 2nd Test as history holds the testimony of his run-fest at Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli's Record At Adelaide Oval

The century mark which has reached the figure of 30, began twelve years ago at the ground where the second India vs Australia Test is scheduled to take place. Adelaide Oval has always been one of Virat Kohli's favorite surfaces to bat on, and the batter has piled up heaps of runs on the ground. A total of 973 runs in 11 innings at an average of 73.61, scoring five centuries in the process, are the colossal numbers Virat Kohli has garnered over the years at Adelaide Oval.

King Kohli would like to augment this record in the upcoming second India vs Australia dated to start from December 6, 2024.

Virat Kohli Can Push India To WTC Final

Virat Kohli suffered a prolonged quiet run in the longest format of the game but has returned to the form at a crucial standpoint, where the WTC final spot is in jeopardy. Should Virat Kohli continue to bat the way he batted at the Optus in the 1st Test, then by all means India can pull off a hat-trick of series wins against Australia in Australia. Moreover, if that happens then the opaque WTC final picture may find clarity.

