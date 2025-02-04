Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  • Virat Kohli vs Shaheen Afridi Contest on Cards, India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Tickets Sold Out in an Hour

Published 07:47 IST, February 4th 2025

Virat Kohli vs Shaheen Afridi Contest on Cards, India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Tickets Sold Out in an Hour

There is no doubt that IND versus PAK is going to be the most looked-forward to game of the upcoming Champions Trophy and the sale of tickets was an example.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India will take on Pakistan on February 23 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Image: AP

There is no doubt that IND versus PAK is going to be the most looked-forward to game of the upcoming Champions Trophy and the sale of tickets was an example. Once the tickets went on sale, it was sold out in an hour - such is the popularity of the contest that will take place in Dubai International stadium in Dubai on February 23. India will have the edge over the arch-rivals given their head-to-head against Pakistan at ICC events. 

ALSO READ: ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour Concludes India Tour

‘Speed at which tickets vanished was shocking’

"I anticipated a long queue, but the speed at which tickets vanished was shocking. By the time I secured my place, only two categories remained, both beyond my budget," the IANS quoted Sudhashree, a Dubai resident.

CT 25 TROPHY TOUR ENDS

Meanwhile, the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World continued its scintillating journey across the globe with a stop in India. The prestigious trophy made unforgettable appearances at several iconic locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, captivating cricket fans and adding a sense of anticipation ahead of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Bumrah Update: Pacer Arrives in B'luru NCA, Will he be Fit For CT 25?

The Trophy Tour has covered all eight participating nations during its global journey and, with the conclusion of India leg, it will now travel to its final stop in Pakistan. The tournament is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9 and the excitement is already building across the globe.

The Trophy Tour began with a bang in Mumbai, where the trophy visited the city’s most popular spots, including the Wankhede Stadium, Shivaji Park, the Gateway of India, Carter Road, historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Bandstand, and other renowned locations. Fans were treated to the sight of the coveted silverware as it travelled through the vibrant streets of Mumbai, with many eager fans capturing the moment through photos and selfies.

 

Updated 07:50 IST, February 4th 2025

Champions Trophy Pakistan

Recommended

US Deports Indian Migrants on Military Aircraft Ahead of Modi-Trump Meet
India News
Trump Pauses Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Sows Uncertainty Over China
World News
PM Modi to Respond to Motion of Thanks In Lok Sabha Today at 5 PM | LIVE
India News
CBSE Admit Card 2025 Released for Classes 10 and 12, Direct Link Here
Education News
Trump Orders Creation of US Sovereign Wealth Fund, Eyes TikTok Ownership
World News
What Is USAID? Why Trump and Musk Want to End the US Foreign Aid Agency?
World News
US Military Plane Departs For India With Migrants On Board
World News
Trump Set To Speak With Xi Jinping Amid Tariff Tensions
World News
BREAKING: Trump Agrees To 30-Day Tariff Pause On Canada, Says Trudeau
World News
Trump Orders To Create Sovereign Wealth Fund, May Purchase TikTok
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: