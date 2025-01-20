Published 13:46 IST, January 20th 2025
'Virat Kohli Will...' - Suresh Raina's BOLD Prediction on India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match
India and Pakistan will face-off at the Dubai International stadium on February 23 and the buzz is already palpable.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
India and Pakistan will face-off at the Dubai International stadium on February 23 and the buzz is already palpable. While all kinds of predictions are doing the rounds, former India cricketer Suresh Raina also reacted on the much-awaited clash. Asked to predict who will win, Raina reckoned it is difficult to choose between the two sides and hence played it safe. Raina feels both sides have a 50:50 chance of winning the game.
‘Kohli will win it for India’
“I think India and Pakistan will have a fifty percent chance. Virat Kohli will win it for India and his performance will be magnificent,” Raina told on Star Sports.
Raina also went onto claim that the Pakistan team have a better bowling unit in comparison to India.
‘Pakistan has a better bowling attack’
‘Pakistan has a better bowling attack. Although both teams have left-arm seamers, the kind of passion Pakistan plays within Dubai, they get the home advantage,” he added.
“Pakistan has played a lot of cricket in Dubai and we also lost a World Cup match there. The scenario will be different this time because Rohit Sharma knows how important these matches will Bangladesh Pakistan and New Zealand are," he added further.
Meanwhile, the Indian team is getting ready for the white-ball season where they host England first for a five T20I and three ODI series. After that, the team will leave for the much-awaited Champions Trophy . The Rohit-led side will head to Dubai for their CT 25 games. India will play their tournament opener against Bangladesh. India will certainly be one of the favourites to win the trophy. For the unversed, Pakistan start as defending champions after having won the silverware in 2017.
Updated 13:53 IST, January 20th 2025