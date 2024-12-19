'Kohli Wouldn't Let Him Retire Mid-Series': Gambhir, Rohit Sharma Slammed Over R Ashwin's Retirement

R Ashwin, the legendary cricketer, has retired from the game. The veteran spin bowler, who is regarded as one of the best bowling all-rounders for Team India, made the announcement following the third India vs Australia Test match, which was drawn. The sudden announcement stunned the cricket world, as no one expected it. However, the veteran's sudden announcement has sparked criticism, with many fans believing that the decision was rushed. A former cricketer has condemned Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma over the decision.

Backlash Against Rohit Sharma And Gautam Gambhir Over R Ashwin's Sudden Retirement

In his recent remarks regarding R Ashwin's retirement, Basit Ali went all out on Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma. The former cricketer criticised Rohit and Gambhir for making the 'bad decision' to allow Ashwin to retire, saying that the seasoned spinner ought to have done so following the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series.

“I saw his press conference, and it looked like he didn't speak about many things. I can guarantee that Virat Kohli wouldn't have let Aswhin retire mid-series if he were the captain. Ravichandran Ashwin should have retired after the New Zealand series itself as Washington Sundar was called up for the second Test, or it should have been after this five-match series.

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

"I think letting Ashwin retire after three Tests was a bad decision from Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. They should have sat with him and made him understand that India needed him for these two Tests," Basit Ali said on his official YouTube channel.

R Ashwin Caps Off An Iconic Career In International Cricket