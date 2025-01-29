Virat Kohli’s Ranji Return After 12 Years: Where to Watch FREE Live Streaming of Delhi vs Railways Match

India's premier batter Virat Kohli would make a comeback to domestic cricket after 12 years and the buzz is palpable. The build-up to this match is big because of the presence of Kohli and Rishabh Pant . Apart from a strong media presence, there were fans waiting outside the stadium to get a glimpse of their hero. Kohli arrived at the stadium at 9:30 AM in the morning. He did a few laps and then some fielding drills before finally hitting the nets for a knock.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT KOHLI'S RANJI COMEBACK

Is Virat Kohli going to be a part of the Delhi playing XI?

Yes, absolutely. Kohli will be a part of the Delhi XI that will take on the Railways.

When and where to watch the Ranji match between Delhi and Railways?

The Ranji match between Delhi and Railways will take place at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on January 30.

What time will the Ranji match between Delhi and Railways start?

The Ranji game between Delhi and Railways is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM.

Where to buy the tickets to watch Kohli's Ranji comeback?

In what will come as good news for fans, the tickets are free for fans.

Where to live stream the Ranji match between Delhi and Railways?

You can live stream the Delhi versus Railways match on Jio Cinemas.

DEL vs RAIL SQUADS

Delhi’s squad: Ayush Badoni (capt.), Virat Kohli, Sanat Sangwan, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Pranav Rajvanshi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Gusain, Gagan Vats, Sumit Mathur, Rahul Gahlot, Jitesh Singh, Vansh Bedi.