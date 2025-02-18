Updated 23:43 IST, February 18th 2025
Virender Sehwag Settles Best Batter Debate, Picks 'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli Over Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar's influence has been colossal for the Indian Cricket Team. Both players have scored galore of runs across all formats.
The Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate has been going on for a long time. Both the cricketers have proved their ODI credentials with a galore of runs in limited-overs cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli Debate Heated Up
Virat encountered a lean patch in the red ball format of late but his ODI form has remained a constant all together. He showed his flashes of brilliance with a fiery half-century against England recently and with the Champions Trophy knocking on the door, he will be eager to prove his worth once again.
Sachin Tendulkar is considered one of the best batters ever to grace the cricket pitch across any format. 'Master Blaster' accumulated 18426 in 463 matches at an average of 44.83. He scored 482 runs in 9 matches as India went on to lift the ODI World Cup in 2011.
Virender Sehwag Picks Up Between Sachin And Virat
In his list of top five batters in ODI cricket, Virender Sehwag has preferred Virat at the top position. In an interaction with Cricbuzz the former Indian opener clarified his stance.
'Everyone's favourite and my role model, Sachin Tendulkar. You know how it feels to walk on the ground with him? You're going to the jungle with a lion. Everyone's eyes are on the lion. And I used to quietly make my runs,
'Virat Kohli is at number one. Virat Kohli jaisa khiladi shayad he aane wale samay mein aisa consistent player aaye jisko ek tag diya gaya hai-Chasemaster. In the beginning, he wasn't the Virat Kohli who he is today. He also took his time and learned a lot. And after 2011-12, he has changed a lot. In his fitness and in his consistency. He has played amazing innings.'
India will open their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23. Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury and the onus will be on Harshit Rana to fill in the gap of India's maverick fast bowler.
