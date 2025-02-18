Virender Sehwag Settles Best Batter Debate, Picks 'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli Over Sachin Tendulkar

The Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate has been going on for a long time. Both the cricketers have proved their ODI credentials with a galore of runs in limited-overs cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli Debate Heated Up

Virat encountered a lean patch in the red ball format of late but his ODI form has remained a constant all together. He showed his flashes of brilliance with a fiery half-century against England recently and with the Champions Trophy knocking on the door, he will be eager to prove his worth once again.

Sachin Tendulkar is considered one of the best batters ever to grace the cricket pitch across any format. 'Master Blaster' accumulated 18426 in 463 matches at an average of 44.83. He scored 482 runs in 9 matches as India went on to lift the ODI World Cup in 2011.

Virender Sehwag Picks Up Between Sachin And Virat

In his list of top five batters in ODI cricket, Virender Sehwag has preferred Virat at the top position. In an interaction with Cricbuzz the former Indian opener clarified his stance.

'Everyone's favourite and my role model, Sachin Tendulkar. You know how it feels to walk on the ground with him? You're going to the jungle with a lion. Everyone's eyes are on the lion. And I used to quietly make my runs,

'Virat Kohli is at number one. Virat Kohli jaisa khiladi shayad he aane wale samay mein aisa consistent player aaye jisko ek tag diya gaya hai-Chasemaster. In the beginning, he wasn't the Virat Kohli who he is today. He also took his time and learned a lot. And after 2011-12, he has changed a lot. In his fitness and in his consistency. He has played amazing innings.'