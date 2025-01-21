'Want at Least 5 Titles' - LSG Owner Backs Rishabh Pant to Outperform Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni in IPL History

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka seemed upbeat with Rishabh Pant as the captain of the franchise. With Pant lapped up, Goenka believes he will at least serve the franchise for the next 14-15 years. He also reckons during this time LSG could win five titles. Pant broke the bank at the auction emerging as the most expensive pick in IPL history with a price tag of Rs 27 crore. The Super Giants did need a captain after three years of KL Rahul, which were average.

‘Pant will play for at least 14-15 years’

“Surely Rishabh Pant will play for at least 14-15 years for us, we hope at least five IPL titles in these years," Goenka said.

"People say that MI and CSK are more successful. Mahi and Rohit are undeniably brilliant. Mark my words, after 10 years, people will say, Mahi, Rohit and Rishabh," Goenka added.

'I only had one tension, that was Punjab. They had the highest purse. When Shreyas went to Punjab, I felt I could make it to LSG. There was a possibility. But eventually, with auction you never know, so I just thought I would wait and watch, and had my fingers crossed', said Rishabh Pant at event in Kolkata.

The Indian southpaw led the Delhi Capitals in 43 IPL games out of which he won 23 matches and lost the remaining 19. Pant enjoyed a great working relationship with former Aussie player Ricky Ponting who was DC's coach up until last season. But even Ponting has now moved to Punjab Kings and Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the franchise's skipper.

