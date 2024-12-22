'Wasn't Looking To Save Follow-on': Akash Deep Discusses His Focus While Saving India In Gabba Test

Team India averted a huge disaster during the Brisbane Test after the tailenders helped the visiting side avoid a follow-on. Despite Australia's resilient form, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep helped their side while batting in the middle, and the match ended up in a draw. Deep reflected upon his aim while he was batting for Team India. He revealed that the intent was not just to avoid the follow-on, but there was something more than that.

Akash Deep Reveals His Aim While batting For Team India And Avoiding A Follow-On

Akash Deep, who is touring Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, revealed his thoughts after Team India averted a follow-on. The rookie pacer stated that he was more concerned with contributing positively to the team than just saving the follow-on.

"We come to bat lower down the order, so contributions of 20-25-30 runs are very valuable. My mindset is just to contribute. I wasn't looking to save the follow-on that day; I was just looking not to get out. My mindset was this, God willing, we were able to save the follow-on. When you save the match from such a situation, the entire team gets the confidence, and our dressing room reflected just that. Everyone was having fun and enjoying," Akash told reporters.

Akash Deep fist bumps with batting partner Jasprit Bumrah during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Akash Deep Reveals How Bumrah Helped Him During Brisbane Test

With a determined partnership for the tenth wicket, Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah saved Team India during the Brisbane Test as they avoided the match-up ending towards a loss. As Deep plays in a foreign land for the first time, Jasprit Bumrah helped him hold his composure as the India vice-captain offered him tips which helped him big-time.

"This is my first time playing in Australia. Jassi Bhai keeps on telling us things about how we can go about our job; it makes our job easy. He told me one thing: ‘Don’t get too excited. Just focus on your discipline. How you go about your job in Indian conditions, repeat that here.' He told me just this,” the Indian pacer revealed.