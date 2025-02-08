Published 23:31 IST, February 8th 2025
WATCH | Pakistan Conduct Unusual Security Drill To Evade Pitch Invaders Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan conducted a special security drill ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to avoid pitch invaders.
The ICC Champions Trophy is just around the corner as the tournament makes a return after more than seven years. The latest edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is all set to take place in Pakistan with India's matches to take place in Dubai. Ahead of the massive ICC tournament, Pakistan's stadium security personnel were involved in a weird drill to avoid and catch pitch invaders incase of a security lapse during the massive ICC tournament. A video of the same has been going viral.
Pakistan Conduct Unusual Security Drill Ahead Of CT 2025
As Pakistan gears up to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan in order to prepare for the tournament, organized a special security drill. This drill was organized to prevent pitch invaders to ensure the safety of the players on the ground.
In the video, one can see that mock pitch invaders were running onto the pitch and security personnel were running to catch them. After the chase, the security would return back to the boundaries.
Apart from the special drill, trenches have also been dug inside the Gaddafi Stadium which can be seen making a gap between the fans and the pitch. It still remains to be seen whether the trenches are for security reasons for something else.
Champions Trophy Just Days Away Now
The ICC Champions Trophy is just days away now as the tournament will begin on 19th February with Pakistan facing off against New Zealand.
India who are playing their matches in Dubai, will begin their ICC Champions Trophy journey on 20th February as they will face off against Bangladesh. The biggest match of the tournament, India vs Pakistan will be second match that both teams will play in the tournament. Pakistan will travel to Dubai to take on India on 23rd February.
