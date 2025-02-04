Published 21:18 IST, February 4th 2025
WATCH | Rahul Dravid Gets Into Argument After Goods Auto Driver Hits His Car From Behind
A goods auto rammed into the car of former Indian head coach and batter Rahul Dravid on Cunningham Road in Bangalore.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rahul Dravid | Image: Screengrab From X (@kaniyar_spandan)
In a shocking incident on Cunningham Road in Bangalore, an auto driver rammed his auto into the car of former Indian head coach and batter Rahul Dravid. Dravid who was visibly upset, got into an argument with the auto driver. Nobody was hurt following the incident.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)
