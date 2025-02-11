Published 14:55 IST, February 11th 2025
WATCH| South Africa Forced To Bring In Fielding Coach As Substitute Against New Zealand
South Africa were forced to bring in their fielding coach during an ODI match against New Zealand in Lahore on Monday.
South Africa, Pakistan and New Zealand are currently involved in an ODI tri-series. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, this will serve as a perfect preparatory platform for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
Bizarre Event Unfolds During South Africa vs New Zealand ODI Match
In the last match, New Zealand defeated South Africa by six wickets to make it two in two. In this match, a bizarre moment was noticed as South Africa had to bring in their fielding coach Wandile Gwavu as a substitute against the Proteas. Only 12 names were submitted to the matchday squad, as most of the prominent Proteas players were a part of the recently concluded SA20. The likes of Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen are likely to join the South Africa squad while the remaining players are expected to fly to Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.
Temba Bavuma is leading a relatively younger side as several fresh faces were named in the squad. This is not the first time when the Proteas were forced to field coaches. Last year too then batting coach JP Duminy had to come on the pitch as several players were ill and were unable to come on the pitch.
South Africa Will Be Adamant To End ICC Trophy Drought
Coming to the match, South Africa posted a healthy 304 runs on the board courtesy of a brilliant 150 by Matthew Breetzke on his debut. He managed to break a 47-year-old record as he recorded the highest individual score ever on debut in ODI cricket. New Zealand had it easy as the Williamson-Davon Conway show took the match out of South Africa's grasp. South Africa's long search for an ICC trophy has continued to baffle them. They came close last year but lost to India in the T20 World Cup final in West Indies.
