WATCH| South Africa Forced To Bring In Fielding Coach As Substitute Against New Zealand

South Africa, Pakistan and New Zealand are currently involved in an ODI tri-series. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, this will serve as a perfect preparatory platform for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Bizarre Event Unfolds During South Africa vs New Zealand ODI Match

In the last match, New Zealand defeated South Africa by six wickets to make it two in two. In this match, a bizarre moment was noticed as South Africa had to bring in their fielding coach Wandile Gwavu as a substitute against the Proteas. Only 12 names were submitted to the matchday squad, as most of the prominent Proteas players were a part of the recently concluded SA20. The likes of Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen are likely to join the South Africa squad while the remaining players are expected to fly to Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Temba Bavuma is leading a relatively younger side as several fresh faces were named in the squad. This is not the first time when the Proteas were forced to field coaches. Last year too then batting coach JP Duminy had to come on the pitch as several players were ill and were unable to come on the pitch.

South Africa Will Be Adamant To End ICC Trophy Drought