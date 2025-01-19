WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Turns Into Pitch Curator, Undergoes Special Drill To Prepare For IND vs ENG T20I Series

Indian star batter and captain of the T20I side Suryakumar Yadav was recently snubbed from India's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy which is taking place in Pakistan, with India's matches taking place in Dubai. Suryakumar Yadav will however lead India in the five match T20I series against England. Suryakumar Yadav was seen preparing in full force for the upcoming England series as he used some new drills to prepare for the English challenge and come out on top.

Suryakumar Yadav Undergoes Special Drill To Prepare For England T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav in a video posted on Instagram, was seen using a roller to curate the pitch he was practicing on. He followed it up with some explosive batting shots as he looked more than ready and prepare for the five match T20I series against England.

He also pulled out his signature scoop shot as it can be seen in the video posted by the Indian T20I captain.

India and England will face off in the first T20I on 22nd January 2025 in Kolkata.

Suresh Raina Feels Suryakumar Should Have Been Included In CT Squad

Suresh Raina feels middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav will be sorely missed in the upcoming Champions Trophy as he could have provided the 'X-factor' in Dubai, where Rohit Sharma's side will play all its games.

"Surya was an integral part of the World Cup squad, he is a 360 player who can score at 9 runs per over at any stage of the game. He can dominate the opposition and bats in a different way," Raina said on Star Sports Press Room.

“If Surya was there there would have been an X-factor, he will be missed. The responsibility will be now on top 3 who are not in form. Surya is someone who can bat in any position,” said Suresh Raina on Suryakumar Yadav being snubbed from the squad.