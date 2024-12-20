'We Were Forced To Hide Him': MCA Official Lashes Out At Prithvi Shaw Following His Public Outburst

Prithvi Shaw continues to remain in hot water after the cricketer's antics continue to turn heads. Once touted as a promising batter of the future, Shaw has had a downward spiral in terms of his cricket career. The batter's discipline and fitness have often been called out by veterans and analysts. The recent announcement by the MCA for the squad of Vijay Hazare Trophy was a new low for Shaw as he was not included in MCA's squad. Amid the drama, Prithvi issued a statement over his snub over social media, but an MCA official was quick to critique him.

MCA Official Gets Critical On Prithvi Shaw After Batter's Outburst Over Social Media

After Prithvi Shaw's public rant went viral, a Mumbai Cricket Association official opened up over the ongoing drama and offered a perspective on the batter's omission from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. He exclaimed the entire drama and blamed Shaw for his downfall. The official also revealed that things have reached such a point that he is losing support within the MCA.

"I'll tell you one thing. No one is Shaw's enemy. He is his own enemy. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we were playing with 10 fielders as we were forced to hide Prithvi Shaw. The ball would pass near him and he would barely be able to get to it. Even while batting, we could see he was troubled reaching to the ball. His fitness, discipline and attitude are poor and it is pretty simple, there cannot be different rules for different players.

India's Prithvi Shaw reacts after losing a wicket to India's Vaibhav Arora during the IPL2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens | Image: BCCI

"Even the seniors in the team have started complaining about his attitude now. You would be wrong to think such posts on social media would have any impact on the Mumbai selectors and the MCA," An MCA official said to PTI on conditions of anonymity.

MCA Skipper Shreyas Iyer Upset Over Prithvi Shaw's Disciplinary Issues

From going unsold in the IPL mega auction and being dropped from the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare tournament squads, Prithvi Shar has had a rollercoaster season in 2024. But the problem seems to be growing as MCA's skipper in the SMAT T20 tournament has also flagged out Shaw's problems. Shreyas Iyer has urged Prithvi Shaw to improve his work ethic and boldly stated that they could not babysit him anymore.