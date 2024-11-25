'When your time is up..': KP's No-Nonsense Verdict On Rohit Sharma After Bumrah's Captaincy Heroics

Team India has registered an emphatic win of 295 runs over Australia in the 1st Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 in Perth on Monday. Considering the number of injuries the team incurred ahead of the start of the series and the first-choice captain Rohit Sharma not on board for the 1st Test, an immediate victory over the Aussies in their backyard looked an unlikely occurrence. However, Jasprit Bumrah and company not only got the job done but they toyed with the Aussies to attain a 1-0 lead in the series.

Kevin Pietersen's No-Nonsense Take On Rohit Sharma

Team India's strength will further solidify in the second Test as the appointed captain Rohit Sharma will return to duties and Shubman Gill will likely be in the squad as well. Nevertheless, Jasprit Bumrah leading the side to a historic victory at the Optus stadium has emanated many questions, which former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has addressed and answered.

According to Pietersen, Rohit Sharma's position as captain of Team India should not be questioned as he is the designated leader, who did the right thing by staying back to witness the birth of his second child.

"Rohit Sharma walks straight back into the team for Adelaide. Not a single question should be asked. He’s Team India’s leader and he did the right thing by his family. When your time is up as a sportsman, it’s important to know that many sacrifices have been made, but one thing one should never sacrifice, is seeing the birth of your child."

