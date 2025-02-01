Why Did Shami Miss Out On Playing XI in 4th T20I? Coach Morkel Answers The Burning Question Over India Pacer

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami made a successful comeback to Team India during the 3rd T20I match. The superstar India bowler donned the coveted India blue at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and delivered a wicket-less spell against England. But he could not find a spot on the 4th T20I as Arshdeep Singh replaced him in Pune. Questions arose over the player being benched after playing one match in over a year. Coach Morne Morkel offered a response to the unanswered question.

Morne Morkel Opens Up On Mohammad Shami's Exclusion From 4th T20I

Coach Morne Morkel recently shared his thoughts on Mohammad Shami missing out on the Playing XI of the 4th T20I against England in Pune. The India bowling coach revealed there is no concern over his bowling, and he has been doing well. Morkel also revealed that he may receive an opportunity to bowl in the final T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"Shami has been bowling really well. Catching to him at the warmups, he is hitting the glove hard. So, very happy how he's coming along. He's probably going to get an opportunity for the next game, and we'll see how things go, but excited to have him back in the group, just for him to share his experience and his knowledge of training as a massive boost for this young bowling unit, so yeah, great to have show me back in the mix," Morne Morkel said at the post-match press conference.

India's Mohammed Shami attends a practice session ahead of their second Twenty20 cricket match against England, in Chennai | Image: AP Photo

All Eyes On India Pacers As ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Approaches

Mohammed Shami's return marked a positive step for Team India as all roads lead to the Champions Trophy in 2025. With the matches happening in Pakistan and Dubai, Team India would have a strong paceman in Shami as they gear up for the marquee ICC tournament.