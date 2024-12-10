Search icon
Published 16:36 IST, December 10th 2024

WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch West Indies vs Bangladesh ODIs In India?

The cricketing community is filled with enthusiasm as the West Indies and Bangladesh compete in the second ODI of their current three-match series.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
West Indies vs Bangladesh | Image: BCB

The cricketing community is buzzing with excitement as the West Indies and Bangladesh face off in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series. With the West Indies holding a 1-0 lead, all eyes will be on them as fans eagerly await a thrilling contest. The West Indies are looking to seal the series, while Bangladesh hopes to level the series and keep their chances alive.

Where will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match be played?

The 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts.

When will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match be played?

The 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh will take place on Tuesday, December 10 at 7:00 pm IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match in India?

The 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. 

Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match in India?

Unfortunately, the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh will not be live telecast in India.  

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Full Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Updated 16:37 IST, December 10th 2024

