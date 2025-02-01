Will ICC Chairman Jay Shah Visit Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Provides Update

With no Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony on their soil, Pakistan have already been pushed to a corner. The Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi is facing all the criticism and the heat. On Friday, Naqvi decided to speak to the media and provide some clarity on the matters surrounding the marquee event. He was asked several question by the press. It was also understood that with no Captains Meet scheduled, India skipper Rohit Sharma would not come to Pakistan. Naqvi was asked if ICC Chairman Jay Shah would visit Pakistan or not.

‘We have received no confirmation’ - Mohsin Naqvi

To this question, Naqvi said: "We have received no confirmation regarding ICC Chairman Jay Shah's visit to Pakistan for Champions Trophy."

Meanwhile, Pakistan have announced their squad for the ICC tournament that will be making a comeback after more than seven years. Pakistan has been under a lot of fire lately following India's decision to not travel to Pakistan for the tournament and thus India's matches will be played in Dubai. Following this, Pakistan came under scrutiny for the sorry state of their stadiums.

Clueless PCB Makes Another Tall Claim

Amid rising concerns over the readiness of Champions Trophy venues in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the iconic Gaddafi Stadium here would be handed over to the ICC on February 11, little over a week before the start of the ODI showpiece. A Pakistan Cricket Board source told PTI that the stadium will be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC), "for branding and other stuff on February 11" after Pakistan's tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.