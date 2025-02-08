'Would Be Really Cool': England Sensation Cannot Wait To Share Dressing Room With Virat Kohli At RCB In IPL 2025

Jacob Bethell will be the one to watch out for when England start their Champions Trophy campaign against Australia. Bethell has made a name for himself and his brilliance was on display against India in the 1st ODI in Nagpur.

Jacob Bethell Will feature For RCB In IPL 2025

The 21 year old was snapped up by RCB at the IPL auction and will rub his shoulders with Virat Kohli . Bethell will be one of the main attractions in IPL next season as the all-rounder does have the quality to wreak havoc on his day. RCB haven't been able to taste success since the inception of the IPL but they do have one of the largest fanbases among IPL teams all over the world. The youngster was bought at a price of INR 2.60 crore and will be adamant to justify his price tag in his first IPL outing.

Jacob Bethell Is Excited To Play With Virat Kohli

Bethell insists he is truly overwhelmed by the amount of support showered on him. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the England international said, ‘I'm looking forward to it. RCB is a great franchise and I've felt the love over here. Every ground I've been to, as soon as I walk on to the pitch they start chanting: RCB, RCB. There's definitely a lot of support.'

He will also share the dressing room with former Indian skipper Virat who has been a constant presence for RCB in the IPL.

‘To play along with the likes of players like that would be really cool.

‘But as soon as you play against someone you realise you're playing the same game and they can make the same mistakes you can. It’s just that those guys obviously got a lot better at not making the mistakes.’