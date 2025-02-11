Published 22:47 IST, February 11th 2025
WPL 2025: Check Out All The Teams And Full List Of Players Before The Women's Premier League Commences
Check all the information about the teams, captains, and players participating in the 2025 WPL tournament before the competition starts.
The Women's Premier League is just days away, and the anticipation over one of the world's fastest-rising women's franchise cricket leagues is all set to commence on 14th February 2025. After all the WPL sides underwent shuffling and fine-tuning during the 2025 auction at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru, all five sides are gearing up for action. The 2024 season's title winners, the Royal Challenger Bengaluru, will be vying for a successful title defence against four hungry teams. The WPL action will take place across some of the distinct regions of India, as four venues -- Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai -- will feature some intense cricketing action ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Ahead of the beginning of the tournament, check out all the details regarding the teams, the skippers and the players who will be a part of the tournament in 2025.
WPL 2025: All The Franchises And It's Skippers
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning
Gujarat Titans: Ashleigh Gardner
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana
UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma
WPL 2025: All The Players Participating In the Upcoming Season Of Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning, Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu
Gujarat Titans: Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwer
Mumbai Indians: Akshita Maheshwari, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Asha Sobhana Joy, Joshitha Vj, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Sophie Devine, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux
UP Warriorz: Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh
