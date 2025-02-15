Updated 00:05 IST, February 16th 2025
WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Triumph Over Mumbai Indians In Intense Neck-and-Neck Encounter
WPL 2025: The Delhi Capitals survived a narrow scare despite the Mumbai Indians' resistance with the ball. The game was an incredible last-ball thriller.
The Women's Premier League saw another neck-to-neck thriller in action at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium when Delhi Capitals defeated the Mumbai Indians. DC received a good push with their start when Shafali Verma's 43 off 18 balls gave the Capitals a good push. However, the MI bowlers fired back with intent, almost knocking them out of momentum during the chase. Despite Mumbai's resistance, the Capitals held on for a two-wicket win.
Delhi Capitals Survive Intense Battle Against Mumbai Indians, Secure Two-Wicket Win
It looked like the Delhi Capitals players were failing to cease the opportunity after the Mumbai Indians were dismissed at 164. Skipper and opener Meg Lanning fell at 19 while Jemimah Rodrigues perished at just two. Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey and Stumper Sarah Bryce tried to score but could not go past the 20-run mark. But Niki Prasad out in some work and survived some near-falls before reaching the final couple of overs.
The Capitals needed 21 off the final two overs, and Radha Yadav went big with the bat to score a six. Niki Prasad got the confidence to strike a four to ease off the pressure. The final ball required two runs, and Arundhati Reddy came in to the rescue. She hit the ball with full stretch and then secure the winning two runs. There was a huge chance for a run out as Reddy had barely made it back behind the line. But the TV umpire declared that she was safe, winning the thrilling encounter for the Capitals.
Mumbai Indians Fought Valiantly But Delhi Capitals Struck Hard
The Mumbai Indians struggled to find their rhythm when they came in to bat, with Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews falling early. But Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt formed a crucial 73-run partnership to get MI back on track. They also hit some hard shots during Radha Yadav's over at eight. But the Capitals quickly retaliated, taking all the remaining wickets in 19.1 overs.
