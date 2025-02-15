WPL 2025: Shreyanka Patil Out For The Season With Injury, RCB Sign Unsold Sneh Rana As Replacement

Shreyanka Patil, one of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's top players, has been ruled out of the Women's Premier League 2025 season due to an injury. It is a significant setback as Patil has been an excellent player for the team. The extent of her injury is unknown. With the off-spinner out of action, the franchise has signed spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana as a replacement.

RCB Lose Out On Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana Signed As Replacement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans were left surprised because of Shreyanka Patil's unavailability for the WPL season opener. Despite being shown in the hype videos ahead of the 2025 season, Patil's absence raised a lot of questions. The reason has been finally revealed, as the Indian women's cricketer has been ruled out of action because of an injury. The setback has effectively ruled her out of the ongoing WPL 2025. Shreyanka has broken her silence after missing out on action from the WPL season opener with a social media post. She wrote, "Heartbroken, but I will fly again," over 'X' [Formerly Twitter]

After Shreyanka Patil was ruled out of the tournament, the Royal Challengers have signed spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana Bengaluru. Rana has been signed for INR 30 Lakhs after she went unsold at the WPL auction. The all-rounder has represented the Gujarat Giants in the tournament and has made 12 appearances for the franchise. Rana has taken six wickets with an economy of 9.02. She has also captained the side when regular skipper Beth Mooney was out of action because of an injury in the first season. She has also featured for Team India in white-ball cricket and has made 52 appearances, picking up 53 wickets.

RCB Suffer Continuous Setbacks, Still Open Fiercely

The setback regarding Shreyanka Patil is enormous as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already in trouble due to the unavailability of Sophie Molineux, Kate Cross and Asha Sobhana because of injuries. Sophie Devine is also not a part of RCB this year, as she was unavailable for action.