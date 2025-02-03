Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:33 IST, February 3rd 2025

WPL Changed Conversations Around Women's Cricket; Wants To See Such Stories In Other Events, Says Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, stated that the Women's Premier League has altered the discourse on women's cricket and that she hopes to witness comparable achievements in other fields.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Smriti Mandhana | Image: Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana said on Monday that the Women’s Premier League has changed the "conversations" surrounding women cricket and she hoped to see similar success stories in other disciplines.

Mandhana had led the RCB to the WPL triumph last year, the team’s first title in franchise cricket.

“We used to play in the Big Bash League etc even before the WPL, and everyone used to ask us when we would have our own league, and the WPL came and changed the conversations around women’s cricket,” Mandhana said during unveiling the report — Sports-Forward Nation.

The Mandhana-led RCB will eye title defence during the third season of the WPL, beginning from February 14.

“The IPL has done a lot for men’s cricket, and it’s like wow, the WPL can do something similarly to women’s cricket. Similarly, it will be inspiring to witness stories like these (WPL) coming from across other disciplines as well,” she added.

Rajesh Menon, the Chief Operating Officer of the RCB, said participation at grassroots level needed to be improved for the country to develop as a true blue sporing power.

“We need more involvement and investment at the grassroots level. But to be a champion nation in sport, we need to provide our athletes with the right environment for development. It requires right decisions by the stakeholders at the right time,” said Menon.

Mandhana was delighted to see the progress women’s sport has made in the country in the last few years, but she wanted more penetration at grass roots level.

“My ultimate dream is to see two women’s teams playing some gully sport and fully enjoying it. If that happens then we can say we have inspired girls to take up a sport and that will be a win for us in our life as sportspersons,” she noted.

Updated 21:33 IST, February 3rd 2025

Recommended

Luka Doncic Releases Emotional Farewell Message To Dallas After Trade
SportFit
Video Shows Moment Hamas Hands Over Arbel Yehoud to Red Cross | WATCH
World News
Who Is KP Chowdary? Kabali Producer Who Died By Suicide In Goa
Entertainment News
Trump Delays 25% Tariffs On Mexico For One Month
World News
What Guru Randhawa Did When Female Fan Kissed Him? Old Video Resurfaces
Entertainment News
Apple Agrees To Pay About ₹175 Crore to Apple Watch Customers
Tech News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Utility News
Delhi Metro Gears Up for Elections, Services to Begin at 4 AM
Utility News
YouTuber Mastan Sai Arrested, Hundreds Of Private Videos Of Girls Found
Entertainment News
How Many Seats Will AAP Win in Delhi Elections? Kejriwal Predicts
Election News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: