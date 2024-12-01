WTC Points Table: England Dent New Zealand's World Test Championship Final Hopes With Stellar Win

WTC 2025 Points Table: The race to play the World Test Championship Finals next year has just started to heat up. Three big Test series are being played in three different parts of the world. Australia are hosting India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, South Africa on the other hand are playing a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. England are also locking horns with New Zealand in a two-match Test series. All these teams are in contention to play the WTC finals to take place next year.

New Zealand came into the NZ vs ENG Test series after defeating India 3-0 in India itself. New Zealand, riding on the backs of a stellar Test series victory in India became sudden favourites to play the World Test Championship finals, but England have humbled them. Ben Stokes' defiant England defeated the Kiwis by eight wickets on the fourth day of the NZ vs ENG 1st Test.

New Zealand's Hopes Of Playing WTC Finals Dented

New Zealand, with one loss against the English team are kind of out from the World Test Championship race, but they'll have the chance to redeem themselves in the second Test match that they play against England. This is how the format of the WTC is. A stunning ten-wicket haul for Brydon Carse and a monumental 171 runs from youngster Harry Brook grinded the Kiwis to dirt.

The latest WTC standings | Image: icc.com

New Zealand's points contested (PCT) has now dropped to fifty and is at level with Sri Lanka, who recently suffered a heartbreak at the hands of South Africa. If New Zealand happen to win the next two Tests against the mighty English, they will reach to a total of 57.14 PCT and it won't be enough for them to play the World Test Championship Final.

South Africa Grab Second Spot On WTC Points Table