Published 19:08 IST, January 7th 2025
Yashasvi Jaiswal Races Ahead Of Rohit Sharma In Unique WTC 2025 List, Virat Kohli Fails To Enter Top Five
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a total of 391 runs from 5 matches and 10 innings in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that Australia won 3-1.
World Test Championship 2025 Final: Yashasvi Jaiswal is being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket and rightfully so. The youngster toiled hard in challenging conditions 'Down Under' and put up some memorable performances. The Indian cricket team is currently going through a phase of transition and the futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the longest format of the game hangs in balance. India lost to Australia 3-1 in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and also lost a chance to qualify for the World Test Championship Finals.
India's top order became the biggest talking point of the series with Rohit Sharma struggling to score runs. In the Melbourne Test match, the Indian team management dropped Shubman Gill to allow Rahul to bat at number four and to help Rohit open the innings for Team India. But it was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continued to keep his place as an opener in India's XI and he did a pretty good job, considering the fact that he was touring Australia for the first time.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Leaves Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Behind
Yashasvi Jaiswal is soon becoming a long term prospect for the Indian team as far as Test cricket is concerned. The young southpaw has amassed 1798 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 52.88 since his debut against West Indies in 2023. Jaiswal scored a total of 391 runs from 5 matches and 10 innings. He scored these runs at an average of 43.44 and with a strike rate of 53.42.
Jaiswal has now become the Indian player with most appearances in the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. He is followed by Indian Test skipper Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. Virat Kohli on the other hand failed to make it to the top 5 of the list with only 14 appearances. Kohli missed the entire India vs England series that was played at the start of 2024 due to the birth of his second child.
Most Matches Played By Indian Players In WTC 2023-25 Cycle
- Yashasvi Jaiswal: 19 matches
- Rohit Sharma: 17 matches
- Mohammed Siraj: 17 matches
- Shubman Gill: 16 matches
- Ravindra Jadeja: 15 matches
Jaiswal Reflects Back On His Maiden Australia Trip
Australia is never an easy place to play cricket and Yashasvi Jaiswal might have gotten a taste of that. But to everybody's surprise he performed exceedingly well and emerged as India's highest run-getter in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
