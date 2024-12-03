'I'd Keep My Mouth Shut': Jaiswal Wows ENG Cricket Great After Unexpected Banter With Mitchell Starc

The Indian Cricket fans can see a new generational talent develop in Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young Indian batter, who has made his debut appearance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, has made a dominant statement against Australia. The southpaw batter's resilience and intent spoke for itself as he went against a formidable Aussie bowling line-up and helped Team India pick up a dominant win in Perth. Alastair Cook is impressed with Jaiswal, but he was amazed to see when the Indian batter engaged in a banter with Mitchell Starc.

Alastair Cook Amazed By The Yashasvi Jaiswal-Mitchell Starc Banter In BGT Opener

Alastair Cook recently applauded the 'classy' Yashasvi Jaiswal as the young India opener oozed dominance and intent against Australia in the tough overseas conditions. Jaiswal stood guard as he scored a brilliant 161-run knock in the second inning after being dismissed for a duck in the first. The England Cricket Great also spoke upon Jaiswal Sledging Mitchell Starc, claiming that he would've kept his mouth shut in front of the Aussie paceman.

"We've seen his celebration enough here, but it's more enjoyable against Australia than England, certainly. And sledging Mitchell Starc, saying at a certain stage, I think he wasn't on 100, he wasn't on anything on a major score, but he's telling him you're bowling slow… And I've faced Mitchell Starc and he certainly doesn't bowl slow. And if he was bowling slow, I'd keep my mouth shut and not wind him up, but have the confidence to do that as a 22-year-old....”

Mitchell Starc and Yashasvi Jaiswal smile as they have a chat on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

"I think he scored the most runs as any Indian player up to after 15 Test matches at the top of the order, which I'll keep saying it, no one else believes me, it's the hardest place to bat. What a classy player he is," Alastair Cook said while speaking to TNT Sports.

What Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Say To Mitchell Starc?

On the second day of the opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, Yashasvi Jaiswal engaged in banter with Australia's veteran pacer Mitchell Starc. After facing a couple of deliveries off Starc, Jaiswal said "It's coming too slow," to one of the world's premier pace bowlers.

Team India stood like a force to be reckoned with in the five-match series opener as the Jasprit Bumrah-led Men in Blue thrashed Australia by 295 runs. It was a memorable outing for Jaiswal as he scored his maiden century on Australian soil. But the action is expected to get more intense when both sides face off in the pink ball test at the Adelaide Oval.