'You Can't Stop These Questions': R. Ashwin Gives Blunt Reaction On Rumours Of Rohit Sharma's Retirement

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is going through one of the toughest phases of his career. Rohit, undeniably is in the last phase of his career and his future at this moment in time is looking uncertain, especially due to his poor run with the bat in his hands. The Indian Test and ODI team's skipper Rohit Sharma recently played the Ranji Trophy also, but he failed to get going and was dismissed cheaply. Rohit Sharma's good form is crucial to India winning the Champions Trophy, but at this point in time, he has his own battles to conquer and things are certainly not looking very great for him.

R. Ashwin Addresses The Rumours Of Rohit Sharma's Retirement

Rohit, who had dropped himself from the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia owing to poor form, scored just two runs in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on his return to international cricket after a month.

'This is not easy. If you look at it from Rohit's point of view, then obviously, it is frustrating for him. He wants to concentrate on the series. He thinks that I've done well in this format and I'd like to continue. I'm going into the tournament with a lot of confidence on the back of the One-Day tournaments that I've played', Ashwin said on on his YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's Champions Trophy Preparations

Skipper Rohit Sharma on said there isn't anything specific which the Indian team wants to try and achieve ahead of the Champions Trophy but would look to keep ticking all the boxes like they did against England in the first ODI here. Barring a minor hiccup towards the end of a modest 249-run chase when they slipped from 221/3 to 235/6, India produced a near-perfect show to take a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket win.

"Nothing specific. Overall as a team, I just want us to keep making sure that we keep doing the right things as often as possible. There is nothing specific that we want to try and achieve," Rohit told the broadcaster after the match.