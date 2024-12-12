Search icon
Published 17:13 IST, December 12th 2024

Youngest IPL Player Vaibhav Suryavanshi Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After U19 Asia Cup Success

Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 1.10 crore in the mega auction held in Jeddah last month. Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently finished his ACC U19 Asia Cup tour, where India finished runners-up.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets Bihar CM | Image: x.com

Cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest player ever to secure an Indian Premiere League contract, called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday.

Suryavanshi, who was accompanied by his father Sanjiv, met Kumar at the official residence of the Chief Minister.

The teenager was presented with a shawl by Kumar, in the presence of Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, among others.

Hailing from Samastipur district of north Bihar, the young player made headlines last month when he signed a contract with Rajasthan Royals, becoming the youngest player to have figured in an IPL bid.

A dispute had erupted in a section of the media over the age of Suryavanshi, who is said to be still a few months shy of 14 years.

Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 1.10 crore in the mega auction held in Jeddah last month. Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently finished his ACC U19 Asia Cup tour, where India finished runners-up. 

